Gerald Wayne Jackson, Sr.

Nov. 4, 1944 - Oct. 27, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Gerald Wayne Jackson, Sr., age 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on October 27, 2021. Gerald was born on November 4, 1944, in Oakman, AL to Marshall and Jimmy (Dunn) Jackson, who preceded him in death.

Gerald married the love of his life, Diane (Swift) Jackson, better known as Suzy Q, on May 16, 1998, in Gatlinburg, TN.

Gerald is survived by his children: Gerald (Dorothy) Jackson, Jr., Roger (Tammy) Jackson, Dawn Nichols, Angela (Jeremy) Wilson, Eric (Kim) McConnell and Justin (Belinda) McConnell; and his beloved grandchildren: Gerald (Makenzie) Jackson III, Roger Dale (Felicia) Jackson, Kody Snyder, Krystal Snyder, Colin Wilson, Logan Wilson, Samantha McConnell, Lucas McConnell, Chance Edwards, Alyssa Carter and Brayden McConnell; and four great-grandchildren. Gerald is survived by his sister Betty (Carl) Stinnett; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Marshall L. Jackson, sisters Carolyn Bentley, Shirley Ingram and Gloria Gossett and his son Franklin Carey Jackson.