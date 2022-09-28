Gerald William Dent

April 2, 1935 - Sep. 17, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald William Dent, Age 87, passed away September 17 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 2,1935 in Lacrosse, WI to Clarence and Blanche (Nelson) Dent. Jerry graduated from Logan High School at age 16 then served proudly with the Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. While in the Army he would attend dances in Mexico where he met his wife of 63 years Manuela (Nellie) Loera.

Jerry made his career with US Steel as a Boilermaker and retired in 1997. Extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage with a strong love and will for life. He was a fisherman and enjoyed gardening, cooking, wine making, wood work, construction and cowboy movies. Wonderful grandfather, never missing his grandson's school or sporting events.

Survived by his wife Manuela; daughter, Natalia (Kurt) Gesse of Valparaiso; son, Richard Dent of Valparaiso; grandsons: Jacob William Gesse of Orlando, FL and Gerald Weiss Dent of Darmstadt, Germany.

Jerry was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Kenneth, Beba, Robert, Betty, Berma and Richard.

Cremation with Immediate family service to be held.

Donations may be given to the VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.