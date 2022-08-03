VALPARAISO - Gerald Witulski, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Louise; his beloved children: Todd (Mary Beth) Witulski, Doug Witulski, Brian (Trina) Witulski, and Sherri (Michael) Hammermeister; treasured grandchildren: Amy, Ryan, Hannah, Hayley, Zachary, Dylan, John, and Alex; and great-grandchildren: Ethan, Austin, Cayden, Emma, Mayson, and Jace; sister-in-law, Cris Witulski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Cecelia; and siblings: Norbert (late Louise) Witulski, Thomas Witulski, and Christine (late Lee) Easterday.

Jerry worked as a machinist in the steel mills all of his life, and his skills as a handyman were highly revered both in the shop and at home. He loved working outside on his vegetable garden and enjoyed camping. More than anything else, he lived to be the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather he could be and loved his family to no end.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. with a chapel service at 3:30 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, In.) In honor of Jerry's love of sports, please come dressed in Cubs or Bears attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to be donated to charities close to Jerry's heart. Go Cubs!!

