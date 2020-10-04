HAMMOND, IN - Geraldine A. Brown (nee Neville) 86 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Community Hospital, Munster. Beloved wife of the late Marvin E. Brown who passed away November 8, 1997; loving mother of Michael J. (Yolanda) Hill and Kevin E. (Christine) Brown; cherished grandmother of Erik M. Hill and Cynthia M. Hill; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores Baillie and Jacqueline Bultema.

Geraldine Brown was born on November 18, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to Edwin J. and Alice L. (Miller) Neville. She was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1951. She was a devoted member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang with the church choir for many years. She was a retiree of the University of Chicago Lab School with 17 years of service and was also a licensed beautician in the State of Indiana. Gerrie loved apple picking, bird watching/nature, entertaining for the holidays, music, theatre, traveling and dining out! A most loving and generous person, Gerrie was always surrounded by many friends. She supported numerous charities. Wherever she could, she would always lend a helping hand. Gerrie was dedicated to her family and treasured spending time together, especially with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.