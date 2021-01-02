VALPARAISO, IN - Geraldine Ann "Gerri" Dolezal, age 92, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. Geraldine was born October 30, 1928 in North Jackson, OH, now known as Warren, OH to Emerson and Dorthea Kistler, both of which have preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons: Dr. David E. Dolezal (Cynthia) of Marietta, GA and Gregory P. Dolezal (Cheryl L.) of Kewanna, IN; five grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Jozwiak (Steven), Kara Rhoda (Jon), Brett Dolezal, Julia M. Heise (Brad), Davis Dolezal; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will take place Monday, January 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT), with visitation one hour prior to services at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Judson. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in North Judson.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter Lutheran School in North Judson or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.