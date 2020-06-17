Geraldine C. Giaimo
OAK CREEK, CO — Geraldine C. Giaimo of Oak Creek, CO, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on June 7, 2020, at YVMC in Steamboat Springs, CO. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Valois; son, Casey Giaimo; grandson, Christopher Valois (Kelly and children); and Kevin Nabors.
Geraldine was cremated and will be laid to rest with her husband, Peter P. Giaimo, at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Illinois.
