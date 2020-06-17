Geraldine C. Giaimo

Geraldine C. Giaimo

{{featured_button_text}}

Geraldine C. Giaimo

OAK CREEK, CO — Geraldine C. Giaimo of Oak Creek, CO, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on June 7, 2020, at YVMC in Steamboat Springs, CO. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Valois; son, Casey Giaimo; grandson, Christopher Valois (Kelly and children); and Kevin Nabors.

Geraldine was cremated and will be laid to rest with her husband, Peter P. Giaimo, at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Illinois.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts