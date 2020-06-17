Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

OAK CREEK, CO — Geraldine C. Giaimo of Oak Creek, CO, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on June 7, 2020, at YVMC in Steamboat Springs, CO. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Valois; son, Casey Giaimo; grandson, Christopher Valois (Kelly and children); and Kevin Nabors.