Geraldine F. "Gross" Habzansky, 95, passed away January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Joseph Habzansky Jr. of almost 58 years, mother, Helen (Dostatni) Gross; father, Walter Gross; brother, Norbert Gross; and brother-in-laws: Roy Hoeppner and John Habzansky. She is survived by daughter, Laurel (Mike) Vander Tuuk; sons: Mark (Sharon) Habzansky and Joseph (Robin) Habzansky, grandchildren: Heather Hartoin, Todd (Ashley) Vander Tuuk; great-grandchildren: Haven Hartoin and Teagan and Avery Vander Tuuk; sister, Reneta Hoeppner and brother, Rev. Stephen Gross OFM Conv.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Monday, January 27, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN, 46322 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Gross OFM Conv. officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Geraldine was a homemaker and a worker at Mary Ann Garden Center. She was an avid reader.

