Geraldine Florence Caruso (nee Zobel) loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday April 22, 2021.

She was born in South Chicago and attended Bowen High School. On October 25, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Caruso. She raised her family in South Holland, IL and retired to Lansing, IL. A true model of compassion, grace and unconditional love, she will be forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Ralph Caruso Jr.; her children: Ralph (Frankie), Joseph (Sally), John (Marise), Janet (Robert) Valentine, Nicholas (Teresa), and Margaret Verbeek; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Norma (late John) Frey. Also survived by her dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice Zobel; her sisters: Ruth (late Robert) Wilson and Margaret (late Stanton) Bondy; her grandson Patrick Caruso; her niece Gale (Gerald) Vanderslice and her nephew Gary Bondy.