Geraldine Florence Caruso (nee Zobel) loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday April 22, 2021.
She was born in South Chicago and attended Bowen High School. On October 25, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Caruso. She raised her family in South Holland, IL and retired to Lansing, IL. A true model of compassion, grace and unconditional love, she will be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Ralph Caruso Jr.; her children: Ralph (Frankie), Joseph (Sally), John (Marise), Janet (Robert) Valentine, Nicholas (Teresa), and Margaret Verbeek; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Norma (late John) Frey. Also survived by her dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice Zobel; her sisters: Ruth (late Robert) Wilson and Margaret (late Stanton) Bondy; her grandson Patrick Caruso; her niece Gale (Gerald) Vanderslice and her nephew Gary Bondy.
Visitation Friday April 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Family and friends will meet DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer, IN, Saturday May 1, 2021 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Graveside Interment Service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to "Thank the staff at Symphony of Dyer for the Exceptional Care and Compassion Extended to Gerrie and Ralph." Geraldine was a loyal member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 828 in Chicago Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mooseheart Child City and School, Inc., or Dunes Hospice LLC would be appreciated.