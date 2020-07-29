× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Geraldine "Geri" Aleman of Hammond, passed way July 24, 2020. She was born iN South Bend, IN on Otcober 14, 1936 to Xavier and Helene Klota who preceded her in death. She married Alvin Aleman August 1980. He passed away June of 2008. Also preceding her in death, sister Katherine (Wayne) Marvel.

She is survived by her niece Cheryl (Kent) Edwards, nephew Edward Marvel and special friend and companion, Herman Gensel.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rte. 30 east of Cline), Schererville with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. At rest, Memory Lane Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Visitation will he held on Thursday from 12:00 noon until time of service.

Mrs. Aleman graduated from Purdue University in 1957 with a degree in Pharmacy. She practiced her perfession for 35 years. While at Purdue she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and Kappa Epislon Honorary Sorority, and a member of various pharmacy organizations. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, gardening, photography and all major sports.