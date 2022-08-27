MUNSTER, IN -

Geraldine "Geri" Frances Bronowski age 83, of Munster, IN, was called home by the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022. Geri is survived by her loving nephew, Edward Bronowski. Preceded in death by her parents, Theodore J. and Irene Bronowski; brother, Theodore E. Bronowski; and best friend, Joan Broholm.

Geri taught in the Catholic schools in Illinois and Indiana for many years before retiring from Bishop Noll Institute. She worked as the Director of Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, Bible Groups and many other groups at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Hammond, IN. Geri was an avid reader, loved meeting with her many friends and enjoyed crafts, especially quilting.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 29, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Geri will lie-in-state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or The Share Foundation. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com