LOWELL, IN - Geraldine "Geri" Piper, 89, of Lowell, IN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children: Sheila (late Neal) Thompson, John (Jan) Piper; grandson, Ben Thompson; siblings, Florence Cantrell-Wing, Raymond Jakubczak, James Edward Morrow; preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, Walter Jakubczak and Estelle Jakubczak-Morrow nee Kostrzak. Geri had tremendous faith. She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother; she was the teacher of all life's important lessons. She was loved by many family and friends. Geri's career path included Nursing at St. Francis Hospital in Blue Island, IL; Administrator of Chicago Heights Terrace, Chicago Heights, IL; and retired as a RN at Oak Forest Hospital, Oak Forest, IL.