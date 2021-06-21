LOWELL, IN - Geraldine "Geri" Piper, 89, of Lowell, IN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children: Sheila (late Neal) Thompson, John (Jan) Piper; grandson, Ben Thompson; siblings, Florence Cantrell-Wing, Raymond Jakubczak, James Edward Morrow; preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, Walter Jakubczak and Estelle Jakubczak-Morrow nee Kostrzak. Geri had tremendous faith. She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother; she was the teacher of all life's important lessons. She was loved by many family and friends. Geri's career path included Nursing at St. Francis Hospital in Blue Island, IL; Administrator of Chicago Heights Terrace, Chicago Heights, IL; and retired as a RN at Oak Forest Hospital, Oak Forest, IL.
Geri's family wish to extend their deepest appreciation to Dunes Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during her final challenge in life. Private Family Graveside Service through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services.