Geraldine "Geri" Saternus (Rick)

MIDLOTHIAN, IL - Geraldine "Geri" Saternus (nee Rick), age 78, of Midlothian. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Saternus. Loving mother of Richard (Laura) and Diane (Brian Rieman) Saternus. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Gillian and Colton. Daughter of the late Orville and the late Helen Rick. Fond sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Geri loved gardening and the flowers she grew, winning the Community Best Landscaping Award. Geri was always there for others.