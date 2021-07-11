Geraldine "Geri" Saternus (Rick)

 Skip to main content
MIDLOTHIAN, IL - Geraldine "Geri" Saternus (nee Rick), age 78, of Midlothian. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Saternus. Loving mother of Richard (Laura) and Diane (Brian Rieman) Saternus. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Gillian and Colton. Daughter of the late Orville and the late Helen Rick. Fond sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Geri loved gardening and the flowers she grew, winning the Community Best Landscaping Award. Geri was always there for others.

Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood Monday, July 12, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. For info (708) 798-5300 or info at tews-ryanfh.com.

