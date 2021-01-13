Geraldine "Gerri" Czerny

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Geraldine "Gerri" Czerny, 78, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.

She is survived by three daughters, Donna (Mick) Montrose, Karen De Jesus and Patricia (David) Ramirez; four grandchildren: Michelle Ramirez, Kristina De Jesus, Jessica Escobar and Monica Avila; four great-grandchildren: Alex, Melody, Cristian and Isabella; sister, Marie (late Louis) Novak. Preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Czerny (1998).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. (A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required.

Gerri was a volunteer at Humane Indiana, Munster, IN. She loved to play on her computer, feeding the birds and the neighborhood deer, but mostly she loved playing with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cats. In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Indiana, Munster, IN, would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com