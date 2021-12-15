Geraldine "Gerri" Hochstetler

Dec. 29, 1940 — Dec. 10, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN — Geraldine "Gerri" Hochstetler, age 80, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Gerri was born December 29, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to the late John Michael and Jenny (Ozinski) Starzynski. Gerri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found the most joy in caring for and spending time with her family. Her generosity and selflessness was admired by all. Gerri was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was retired from Strack and Van Til.

Gerri is survived by her six daughters: Deborah Schultz of Griffith, Darlene (Rich) Popovich of Griffith, Doreen (William) Crook of Griffith, Diane (Dennis, fiance) Hochstetler of Zionsville, Donna Burbridge of Griffith, and Denise (Keith) Galocy of Morgan Hill, CA; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters: Emily Shadrix of O'Brien, FL, Carol Hosseinipour of Jacksonville, FL, Christine (Chris) Sprague of Erie, PA, Michael Starr of Naples, FL, Eugene (Sue) Starr of Canton, OH, and David Starr of Henderson, NV.