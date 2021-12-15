Geraldine "Gerri" Hochstetler
Dec. 29, 1940 — Dec. 10, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Geraldine "Gerri" Hochstetler, age 80, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Gerri was born December 29, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to the late John Michael and Jenny (Ozinski) Starzynski. Gerri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found the most joy in caring for and spending time with her family. Her generosity and selflessness was admired by all. Gerri was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was retired from Strack and Van Til.
Gerri is survived by her six daughters: Deborah Schultz of Griffith, Darlene (Rich) Popovich of Griffith, Doreen (William) Crook of Griffith, Diane (Dennis, fiance) Hochstetler of Zionsville, Donna Burbridge of Griffith, and Denise (Keith) Galocy of Morgan Hill, CA; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters: Emily Shadrix of O'Brien, FL, Carol Hosseinipour of Jacksonville, FL, Christine (Chris) Sprague of Erie, PA, Michael Starr of Naples, FL, Eugene (Sue) Starr of Canton, OH, and David Starr of Henderson, NV.
Gerri was preceded in death by her husband Donald Hochstetler; her son David Hochstetler; her parents; her four sisters: Eve Starzynski, Barbara Pelshaw, Teresa Miller and Lucille Waddell; her grandchildren: Angela and Ashly Ivers; and her son-in-law Daniel Burbridge.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, located at 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church in Griffith, followed by burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. www.mycalumetpark.com