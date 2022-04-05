HAMMOND - Geraldine "Gerri" M. Horar age 65, of Hammond, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022. Gerri is survived by her loving sister, Diane Horar; "adopted" sisters: Jean Banks and Sherrill Marske; and many "adopted" nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alyce M. and Peter D. Horar.

Gerri loved to golf, go to baseball games with friends, watch NASCAR, and watch Blackhawks games. She was blessed to have visited Hawaii four times. She worked in the lab at the Amoco Oil Refinery for 25 years. Gerri will be remembered as a loving, compassionate, and generous person to her family and friends.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Gerri's Life will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 2:00PM – 6:00PM, at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Church Soup Kitchen in Hammond would be appreciated.