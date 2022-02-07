 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Geraldine "Gerri" Mae Mckinley

  • 0

April 26, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2022

GRIFFITH- Geraldine "Gerri" Mae Mckinley age 92 of Griffith, IN, formerly of Harvey, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Colonial Nursing Home in Crown Point.

Born April 26th, 1929, in London Township Minnesota, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Deane; sister, Marvel; and by her brother, Richard. She is survived by her son, Paul (Becky) McKinley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 PM at White Funeral Home, Located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th Ave) in Griffith, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, February 9th, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at White Funeral Home. Burial will be on Friday, February 11th at 11:00 AM CST at Laenna Cemetery in Chestnut, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Recycled Rotts, PO Box 1082 Oswego, IL 60543 (www.recycledrotts.org).

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefunerlahomeofgriffith.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts