April 26, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2022

GRIFFITH- Geraldine "Gerri" Mae Mckinley age 92 of Griffith, IN, formerly of Harvey, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Colonial Nursing Home in Crown Point.

Born April 26th, 1929, in London Township Minnesota, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Deane; sister, Marvel; and by her brother, Richard. She is survived by her son, Paul (Becky) McKinley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 PM at White Funeral Home, Located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th Ave) in Griffith, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, February 9th, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at White Funeral Home. Burial will be on Friday, February 11th at 11:00 AM CST at Laenna Cemetery in Chestnut, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Recycled Rotts, PO Box 1082 Oswego, IL 60543 (www.recycledrotts.org).

