July 3, 1927 - Aug. 16, 2022

BERMUDA DUNES, CA - Geraldine "Gerrie" Husiar, age 95, of Bermuda Dunes, CA, formerly of Schererville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Gerrie is survived by her children; John J. (Linda) Husiar and Vickie (late Gregory) Engelien; grandchildren: Jonathon (Kara) Husiar and Dr. Gregory (Lisa) Engelien; great-grandchildren: Wes Engelien and Lily Engelien; sister, Norma Jean Walston.

Gerrie was preceded in death by her husband, John Husiar, Jr.; parents: Will and Helen Whiteside; brothers: Wilson Whiteside and Jack Whiteside; sister, Pauline Spurlock.

Gerrie was totally devoted to her family. She had a very close relationship with her grandsons who adored her. She felt so blessed to be with her great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Geisen-Pruzin Funeral & Cremation Services, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Gerrie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.