Geraldine "Gerrie" Leka (nee Piazza), age 83, formerly of Gary, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2022.

Geraldine volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart. She also was an aid for the Merrillville School system. Geraldine loved going out for dinner with her friends and she had many, many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Leka; son, Danny Leka and her brother, Joseph Piazza.

Geraldine is survived by her son, George (Cherie Wisniewski) Forbes; daughter, Joni (Jeff) Dravet; grandchildren: Matthew (Morgan) Dravet and Sarah Dravet; great-grandchildren: Olive Dravet, Ozzy Dravet and sister-in-law, Mildred Piazza.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to V.N.A. Hospice of NWI. www.burnsfuneral.com.