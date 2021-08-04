 Skip to main content
Geraldine "Gerrie" Page

SUMAVA RESORTS, IN - Geraldine "Gerrie" Page 88, of Sumava Resorts, passed away at home with family Monday, August 2, 2021. She is survived by her children: Dave (Joene) of Las Vegas, Mike, Doug (Vicki), both of Sumava Resorts, Regina (Steve) Proctor of Grant Park, Renee (Kyle) Bruce of Lowell; ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; in laws, Gale Rybarski and Steve Dravet, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; seven siblings: Steve, Donnie, Dave, Patsy, Bob, Moni and Mark.

Gerrie was a member of the Red Hat Society, was the last of her Bunco Club, and had worked for Dr. Hile and in the cafeteria of Baker-Taylor. She was an active member of Lake Village's St. Augusta Catholic Church teaching CCD, and participating in Guild and Choir.

Visitation, Thursday August 5 from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Funeral Mass Friday, 11 a.m. at her church. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery. We ask that you follow CDC and State Guidelines regarding Mask wearing and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church, Lake Village Fire Dept. or Providence Hospice. www.sheetsfuneral.com

