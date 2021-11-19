Geraldine "Gerry" Messenich (nee Keck)

Gerry served as a school secretary at Nathan Hale Elementary School and later Heritage Middle School (both in Sunnybrook School District 171) in Lansing, IL, for many years. Gerry worked in the Special Education Department and she held many fond memories of her time there. Prior to retirement, Gerry (and her daughter Sandra) enrolled in a folk art painting class and then she and her husband Terry (already retired) decided to embark on a "crafty" endeavor and started a small business called "Love to Paint!". Terry cut and prepared the wood and Gerry painted it. They attended craft fairs and farmers markets in Illinois and Indiana and sold their goods in several specialty stores too. She was a very talented folk art painter and their creations continue to bring smiles and joy to so many people. Gerry will be remembered by her husband and family in many ways. She loved her husband and was devoted to her family. Family first. Gerry truly was happiest when involved in the lives of her family. She had a loving nature, a kind and gentle spirit, enjoyed helping others, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Gerry was a good listener and gave the best advice and encouragement. She also gave the best hugs. "Her small boat left a large wake of compassion that has touched and healed many." She will be missed and her husband and family will never be the same without her.Funeral Services for Gerry will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM. Gerry will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Gerry's name to a charity of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com