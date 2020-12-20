MERRILLVILLE, IN - Geraldine "Gerry" Williams, age 86, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. She was born in Gary and a graduate Calumet HS.

She is survived by her children: Debbie (Gerald) Mick, Randy Williams; grandsons: Brandon Williams, Brian (Chrissy) Mick, Greg (Lindsay) Mick. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Beulah (Whitsett) Briesacker; all her brothers and sisters. Private services were held by the family. www.burnsfuneral.com for online condolences.