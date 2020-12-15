March 8, 1923 - December 8, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Geraldine "Granny" Wilder, 97, of East Chicago was born on March 8, 1923 in Ripley, Tennessee.

Through the light of the Lord, she was able to meet and create a union with James A. Wilder. They gave birth to four sons and one daughter.

Geraldine was preceded in death by both parents and husband, James Wilder. Joining them are her two sons: Richard and Robert "Lamb" Wilder and daughter, Yvonne "Vern" Cryer

She leaves to cherish her in memory, her sons: Phillip (Pam) Wilder and Sherman Wilder (Tamara Edwards); one goddaughter, Melissa Ashford; special loving, caring, devoted granddaughter, Jenny "Missy" (Johnny Jr) Alford; seven additional grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. While surrounded at home by family, she earned her heavenly wings on December 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Grace Missionary Baptist Church 3602 Ivy Street East Chicago. Rev. Robert Johnson, Pastor with Rev. Phillip Burks, officiating. Internment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Grace Missionary Baptist Church from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Wilder family during their time of loss.