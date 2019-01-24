IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY MOM, GERALDINE GUILLEN ON HER 4TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Thank you Lord for Angels you send to us each day, to comfort and to guide us when we have lost our way. They come di guised as humans, so their wings never show, but we know we have been blessed before they have to go. Happy Birthday Mom. I miss you and I love you more. Love, Your Princess Michelle Jo
