Geraldine J. Eggen (nee Chapman)

Dec. 20, 1930 - Sep. 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Geraldine J. Eggen (nee Chapman), age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Geraldine is survived by her four children: Pamela (James) McCue, Michael (Brenda) Eggen, Ralph (late Regina) Eggen, Carrie Shelton; grandchildren: Sean Hobzek, Michael Eggen, Craig Eggen, Nickolas, Steven, and Chantelle Kozik; and her many nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eggen; parents: Walter and Anna Chapman; daughter, Sandra Kozik; sisters: Doris Hess, Loretta Ernst; and brothers: Edward, Walter, and Robert Eggen.

Geraldine was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI where spent the first 30 years of her life. Her family moved to Massachusetts and then back to Northwest Indiana where she spent the rest of her life. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a longtime member of Moose Lodge #260. Geraldine enjoyed traveling, and taking care of her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 23, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM.

Following visitation, a Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E Joliet St, Crown Point, IN 46307 starting at 11:00 AM.

Cremation will follow Mass and Geraldine will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Geraldine's name to Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Visit Geraldine's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

219-663-2500.