CHICAGO/LANSING - Geraldine J. Gavel, 93 of Lansing, formerly of South Chicago, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Victoria (Pindara) Gawel; devoted sister of Adrienne, Joseph, Carol, Thomas and Kathleen and the late Marion, Eugene and Dolores; cherished aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 from 9:00a.m. until time of services at 10:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Geraldine Gavel was born on July 28, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. A lifelong Chicagoan, she was a graduate of Bowen High School and was a member of the former St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Chicago. She was a retiree of the CNA Insurance Company, Chicago, with a service of 47 years, Devoted to her family, Geraldine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.