WHITING, IN - Geraldine J. Schuhrke (nee Sejna), 84, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Hammond-Whiting Care Center. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Adolph Carl Schuhrke, who passed away October 21, 2022; loving mother of Donna (Garry) Koch, Gregory (Sylvia) Schuhrke and Judith R. Garwacki; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Nicholas (Coley) and Daniel Koch, Jennifer, Kathryn and Adam Garwacki; adoring great grandma of Ryan Koch; dearest sister-in-law of Anita Sejna, and Janice Sejna; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Sejna, Anna Mae Zubay, Margaret (late Leroy) DeChantel and Lorraine Podraza and two brothers, Andy Sejna and Raymond Sejna.

A Celebration of Geraldine's life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; visitation at the church from 9:00 a.m. to time of services; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Geraldine Schuhrke was born on July 22, 1938 to Andrew and Margaret (Berna) Sejna. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1956, She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Slovak Catholic Sokol, Wreath 165. She was an avid bowler, a Chicago Bears and Notre Dame fan, she enjoyed watching Jeopardy, a trip to the casino on occasion and spending time with her family and friends. Devoted to her family, Geraldine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.