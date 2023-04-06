VALPARAISO, IN - Geraldine "Jeri" George, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born February 27, 1942, in Valparaiso to the late Gunnard and Ruth Nielsen. Jeri graduated from Valparaiso High School, and made her career as an X-Ray Technologist and a Radiologic Technologist, specializing in cat scans. Jeri's career spanned over 30 years, and included her working at Porter Memorial Hospital, Methodist Northlake and Southlake Hospitals, and the Ross Clinic.

She was a member of The Rock Church in Hobart, and enjoyed spending time reading the Bible. Jeri also participated in activities at The Bonner Senior Center in Portage. She loved being a Girl Scout and Brownie leader when her kids were young, and taking them on remote camping and fishing trips. In her free time, Jeri liked making miniature dollhouses and furniture, and gardening. Jeri will be remembered as someone who liked to have fun and make others laugh. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, whose legacy will live on for generations to come.