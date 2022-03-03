Jan. 2, 1945 - Feb. 28, 2022

MOROCCO, IN - Geraldine "Jerry" Banser (nee Randolph) age 77, of Morocco, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Jerry is survived by her husband, John W. Banser; children: Tina (Tim) Vandenborg, Doug (Mindi) Handley, Kim (Joe) Doolin; grandchildren: Derek Kormendy, Zachary (Angela) Kormendy, Clay Handley, Ty Handley, Caroline Doolin, Keegan Doolin, Tim, April, and Joey Vandenborg; nine great-grandchildren; brothers: Eddie (Rose) Randolph, Bobby Randolph; and sisters: Barb Etchinson, Charlotte (Gary) Shipley.

Jerry was preceded in death by her parents: Edgar and Elizabeth Randolph; brother, Tommy (Guwana)Randolph; and sisters: Midge (Bob) Strader, Darlene (Jerry) Mathias.

Jerry's faith was the cornerstone of her life. She enjoyed the fellowship at her church, dedicated to supporting others through her work at the "Clothes Closet", which was her initiative to helping those less fortunate. Her intentions were altruistic, it was never about her, always about helping others.

Her family was her heart, she spent time involved in her grandchildren's activities and milestones. Jerry was welcoming and warm to a large extended family who appreciated her sincere care and thoughts. Jerry had a gift for finding a bargain, shopping was a treasured event with her daughters and granddaughters. Her collection of Elvis memorabilia and Gone With the Wind was a joyful expression of her love and passion for movies and music. If you met her, you liked her, always welcoming with a kindness that others felt genuinely. The world will be a little less bright but her memory will be eternal.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 4, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jerry's name to Clothes Closet, PO Box 273 Morocco, IN 47963.

