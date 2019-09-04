{{featured_button_text}}
Geraldine Klemensiewicz
Terry Teamer

In Loving Memory of

Geraldine Klemensiewicz

9/4/2001 Remembering you with love on your 18th Anniversary.

Ed and Blue

