Feb. 16, 1948 - April 16, 2022

PHOENIX - Geraldine Ludwig (Stuckert), 74, of Phoenix, passed away on April 16, 2022. Geri was born on February 16, 1948.

She was a longtime resident of Highland, and graduated from Highland High School in 1966. For over thirty years Geri's smiling face could be found at CVS on 45th St., in Highland.

Anyone who knew Geri, remembers her laugh, which encapsulated pure joy and could be heard from across any room. Her purest passions were spending her summers tending to her garden and spending time with her friends, who she loved fiercely.

She is survived by daughter, DeDee Ludwig-Palit; and son-in-law, Suman Palit; brothers: Wallace Stuckert & Jerome Stuckert.

Geri was preceded in death by brothers: Leonard Stuckert and Phillip Stuckert.

A celebration of life will be hosted at Fellowship Square, 2002 W Sunnyside Drive, Phoenix, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Valley: https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/.