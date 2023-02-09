Geraldine M. Mularski, (nee Frederick), age 87, formerly of South Chicago, passed away February 3, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving mother of Nancy (George) Pitts, Sandra (Edward) Purcell, Gene (Rita) Mularski, Diane (fiance Tracy Reading) Doherty, late Robert Mularski and Gina (Michael) Nauman. Cherished grandmother of James, Brian, Stephanie, Matthew, Lucas, Natalie, Dana, Eric, Allison, Andrew, Alex and Hannah. Adored great-grandmother of Keith, Skylar, John and Brody. Dear sister of Veronica (Beryl) Sandor, late Clara (Ronald) Jercha and late Diane (late Tom) Banks. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY AT St. John the Baptist Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting. Inurnment: Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com