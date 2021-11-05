 Skip to main content
Geraldine Pastore (nee Adams), passed into eternal glory on October 30, 2021. Survived by sons: Richard, (Kathy), Robert (Vicki), David (Lena), and Michael; grandchildren: Charlie, Nick, Julia, Emily, Max, Louie, Danny Jr., Scott, Ryan, Tony, Sammy, Mandy, Vinny, Grace, Abby, Madeline, Chloe and Zander; great-grandson Danny III and nephew Tim Adams.

Preceded in death by son Daniel; grandson Vincent Norbert; parents Charles and Martha Adams; brothers: Daniel and Norbert, and niece Vickie Gerstenberg.

Geri was devoted to her family, heroically raising five sons despite overwhelming challenges, emphasizing a strong work ethic, honesty, faith, integrity, academics and music lessons. She had a strong faith in the Catholic-Christian tradition and enjoyed being a member of the St. Joseph Church choir for decades.

Geri retired from the Times with 32 years of service. She had a jovial personality and had made many friends throughout her life, especially recently as she was a resident at numerous assisted living and nursing homes.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday November 7, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and also on Monday November 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN from 10:0-11:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of donations, please consider a donation to CRS-Catholic Relief Services or having Masses said in her name a Catholic parish. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

