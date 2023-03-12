Feb. 14, 1936 - Mar. 8, 2023

Geraldine Pazanin Collins, age 87, passed away on March 8, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital from a longstanding illness. She was born on February 14, 1936, she grew up in Munster, IN with her sister and two brothers. Gerry went to school in the area and graduated in 1954 from Hammond High School.

During her marriage to Robert Collins (1956) the family moved to several locations in Illinois and Indiana. Many may remember Gerry from her 32 years as a part-time cashier for Jewel stores near Hammond, IN and the Oswego, IL areas.

Gerry lived at Clarendale Senior residences in Schererville. She loved being an "ambassador" to future residents and had many caring friendships with the people who lived and worked there.

Always ready to play a card game, she was known as the "Pinochle Queen" to her nieces, and she enjoyed playing with them often.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Collins in 2013.

Gerry is survived by her children: Robert Collins (Andrea-Aurora, CO) and Nancy Collins Yates (Brent-Oswego, IL); her five grandchildren: Jennifer Hoch Strode (Jason-Wilmington, IL), Sarah Collins (Steamboat Springs, CO), Jason Hoch (Missy-Oswego, IL), Christopher Collins (Littleton, CO), and Katy Collins Wheeler (Mark-Everson, WA); and 15 great-grandchildren.

Gerry is also survived by her sister Nadine Pazanin Kellams (Munster). She also had numerous beloved nieces and nephews, most of whom live locally.

A visitation will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN, on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Lou Pasala officiating. Interment to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com