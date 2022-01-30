HIGHLAND, IN -

Geraldine S. Kouris, passed away peacefully in her home on January 17, 2022, with her caregiver, Judy Carpenter by her side. She was 90. Born in 1931 in Hammond to Andy and Irene Stark. She graduated from Bishop Noll Institute. She has been a resident of Highland, Indiana for the past 70 years, where she was a member of Our Lady of Grace church.

She was active in Phi Epsilon Kappa Sorority, involved in charity work, and was a CYO volleyball coach. She worked at the Swift Company following high school. After raising her children, she attended the Don Roberts Beauty Academy and became a manicurist for Bunny's Beauty Salon for over 50 years.

Geraldine will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and a giving person of great faith. She loved her children and regularly attended their sports and events and continued to attend her grandchildren's games and their other endeavors. She was always generously giving to her family, relatives, and friends. She took time to support charities including the Carmelite Home for Girls.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George Kouris, in January of 2020; sister, Dolores (Edmund) Imes; brother-in-law, Howard Jack; sisters-in-law: Evangeline (Mickey) Augustynek, Margaret Kouris; and brother-in-law, John (Susan) Kouris.

She is survived by her four children: George (Rosanne) Kouris, Nancy (Gene) Sayler, Tom (Shari) Kouris, and Catherine (Dan) Sullivan; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rosalind Jack; five adopted grandchildren: Tom, Mary, Mabinti, Yandi, and Abdul Kouris from Sierra Leone. Gerry had many nieces and nephews who she loved throughout her life.

On February 5, 2022, family will be able to visit with friends from 9:45 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Grace Church - 3025 Highway Highland, IN 46322, followed by an inurnment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307 in the Garden of Inspiration Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation by made to https://savioroftheworld.org/

May she rest in peace with her husband George, who she has missed every day since his passing.

