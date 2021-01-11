SCHERERVILLE, IN - Geraldine S. Mikolajczak, age 83. Late of Schererville, Indiana formerly of South Chicago, Illinois, passed away January 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Chester and late Sally Mikolajczak. Dear sister of the late, Chester P. Milen.

She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth G. Mikolajczak of Schererville, IN; her sister-in-law, Barbara G. Milen of St. John, IN; her beloved nephew and god-child, David P. Milen; his wife, Jane; step-son, Alan; and her grand-nephew, Christopher P. Milen; all of St. John, IN. Geraldine is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, January 13, 2021 with prayers at 9:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Parish (formerly St. Andrew the Apostle). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com