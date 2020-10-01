Geraldine Triemstra (nee Porter)

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Geraldine "Gerrie" Triemstra (nee Porter), age 86, of Munster, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Roger L. Triemstra. Loving mother of Patti (Rick) Powell, Carl (Faith) Triemstra, Cheri Triemstra, and Dean Triemstra. Cherished grandmother of Joshua (Sarah) Powell, Aaron (Leah) Powell, Kaitlyn Powell, Rachel (Brian) Bardolph, Justin (Rachel) Triemstra, Meghan Terpstra, Zachary Terpstra, Griffin (Tiffany) Terpstra, Jakob Triemstra, and Lillian Triemstra; great-grandmother of Walter, Nadine, Henry, Sydney, Christian, Clara, Lucas, Calvin, Peter, Emma, Isabelle, Grace, Jessa, Stella, and Willa. Dear sister of late Pet (late Dick) Kuiper and Norman (Barb) Porter. Preceded in death by three grandchildren: late Adam Powell, late Kathryn Powell, and the late Bethany Powell, and by her parents Herman and Johanna Porter. Gerrie was loved by many and will be dearly missed.