SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Geraldine Urbanczyk, 96, of South Holland, IL passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Loving mother of Darlene Urbanczyk, Jackie (Ron) Smith and John 'Jim' (Melissa) Urbanczyk. Proud grandmother of Donna (Gary) Meter, Ron Smith Jr., Dyan (Jason) Page and Lynda Urbanczyk. Cherished great grandmother of Ben, Max, Scarlett and Cash. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Gertrude Golden and husband, John Urbanczyk Sr.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 2:30-7:30 PM with a Funeral service at 7:30 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Geraldine retired at the age of 81 from Down Mohl & Company. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net