RACINE, WI - Geraldine Williamson, age 65, peacefully passed away on January 20, 2022 in Racine, Wisconsin. Combined Services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N. Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209. Visitation from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.