Geraldyne L. Tucker

Oct. 31, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO - Geraldyne L. Tucker, 83, of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1937, in Chesterton, to Charles and Ednamae (Conner) Wilson, who both preceded her in death.

Geraldyne worked in manufacturing at Anderson and McGill's, and at Marrels restaurant as a cook before retiring. She was a member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church and a charter member of the local Eagles lodge #2517. On June 11, 1955, she married Verl Tucker who also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters: Cindy (Ron) Taylor of Hebron, Cheryl (Mark) Ludington of Oklahoma, and Brenda (Terry) Kelleher of Crown Point; sons: Ron (Sandy) Tucker of Valparaiso, Tom (Gidget) Tucker of Washington; sister, Dolores Wallace; brothers: Charles Wilson. Wayne (Liz) Wilson, and Robert (Izabel) Wilson. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Geraldyne was preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Ann Tucker.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Bartholomew Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery following the services. A luncheon will take place at the Eagles Lodge #2517 in Valparaiso after the services at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of NWI, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383-2508. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.