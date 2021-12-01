PORTAGE, IN — Gerardo "Jerry" Gonzalez, age 45, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 26, 2021 at Northwest Health. He was born in Hammond, IN on October 21, 1976. Jerry grew up in Lakes of the Four Seasons and was a graduate of Andrean High School Class of 1995. He was currently employed at Kimball Midwest in sales and was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. Jerry had a passion for playing and watching sports, and always enjoyed going to the Bears games and tailgating with friends. Above all, Jerry loved being a husband and father. He was extremely involved with Jacob and Olivia through their sports activities either watching or coaching. Those who knew Jerry feel a huge loss and will miss him dearly.