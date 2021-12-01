Gerardo "Jerry" Gonzalez
Oct. 21, 1976 — Nov. 25, 2021
PORTAGE, IN — Gerardo "Jerry" Gonzalez, age 45, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 26, 2021 at Northwest Health. He was born in Hammond, IN on October 21, 1976. Jerry grew up in Lakes of the Four Seasons and was a graduate of Andrean High School Class of 1995. He was currently employed at Kimball Midwest in sales and was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. Jerry had a passion for playing and watching sports, and always enjoyed going to the Bears games and tailgating with friends. Above all, Jerry loved being a husband and father. He was extremely involved with Jacob and Olivia through their sports activities either watching or coaching. Those who knew Jerry feel a huge loss and will miss him dearly.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 15 years, Nancy Gonzalez (nee Piontek); son, Jacob Gonzalez and daughter, Olivia Gonzalez; parents, Angel and Sylvia Gonzalez, Portage; maternal grandmother, Rosa Barajas, Portage; uncle, Ricky (Stella) Barajas, Hammond; father-in-law, Chester Piontek, Merrillville; brother-in-law, Steven Piontek, Merrillville; sister-in-law, Gina (Curt) Middaugh, Zionsville; nephews, Noel Foster, Zionsville and Mitchell Middaugh, Noblesville; nieces, Libby Foster, Zionsville and Mackenzie Middaugh, Noblesville; cousins, Steven and Alex Martinez, and Gabriel and Rico Barajas; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Juan Barajas; aunt, Sandra Barajas; and mother-in-law, Theresa Piontek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jerry's family through the Go Fund Me link at https://gofund.me/3c5fc40e:
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage. There will be visitation just prior to the mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for Jerry will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, (219) 942-2109 or go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.