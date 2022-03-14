ST. JOHN - Gerda M. Fromm (nee Schlesak), age 97, of St. John, IN passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Martin P. Fromm. Loving mother: of Thomas (Marina) Fromm, Martin (Donna) Fromm, and the late Gabrielle Fromm; cherished grandmother: of Adam (Andrea) Fromm, Karen (James) Galloway, Shannon (fiance John Martin) Fromm, Katie (Ken) Bogacki, and step-grandson Alex Halderman; great-grandmother: of Abagail, Nicholas, Danielle, Tyler, Olivia, Jacob, and Ryan; great-great-grandmother: of Duncan, Avriana, and Theo. Gerda was a dedicated teacher at Holy Ghost Catholic Church for over 30 years. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.