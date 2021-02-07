Geretta Gentry

Geretta was born on June 17, 1937 in Vonore, TN to Ola and Pearl Costner. She was known as Granny to many as she was loved by all that met her; she was never without a smile and never met a stranger. Geretta was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Ernest Farr and JC Costner.