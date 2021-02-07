June 17, 1937 - Jan. 30, 2021
CALUMET CITY, IL - Geretta Gentry also known as "Jett" and "Granny", 83, of Calumet City, IL passed away suddenly at her home on January 30, 2021.
Geretta was born on June 17, 1937 in Vonore, TN to Ola and Pearl Costner. She was known as Granny to many as she was loved by all that met her; she was never without a smile and never met a stranger. Geretta was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Ernest Farr and JC Costner.
Jett is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 64 years, Bernie (February 2, 1957); three sons: Randall (Jennifer) Gentry-Lowell, IN, Danny (Martha) Gentry-Calumet City, IL, Kenneth (Gale) Gentry-Highland, IN; seven grandchildren: Jeff,
Steffany, David, Carie, Danielle, Brian, Kathy and ten great-grandchildren; two brothers: RB Costner, Clifford (Halene) Costner; sister, Sue Farr as well a her extended family both nearby and scattered across the state of Tennessee. The family will be scheduling a service for Geretta at a later date.