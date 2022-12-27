Gerhardt "Shooter" Friesema, age 92 of Munster, IN, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He is survived by his four children: Jim (Judy) Friesema, June (Dave) Freswick, John (Valerie) Friesema, Joan (Randy) Kamps, and Jane (Ryan) Tuuk; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother: Jake (Jan) Friesema; and two sisters: Elizabeth Hiemstra and Margaret Ham. Shooter was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years: Agnes Friesema, daughter: Jean Ruiter; and brothers: John, Gilbert, and George.

Friends are invited to visit with Shooter's family on Wednesday, December 28 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 29 at Oak Glen United Reformed Church, 2244 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. Shooter will be laid to rest next to his wife in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shooter's name to Lansing Christian School.

Shooter was a Sanitation engineer and truck driver for Local 142. He was a member of Oak Glen United Reformed Church and former member of Munster Christian Reformed Church. He had been a volunteer fireman for the Town of Munster and he enjoyed going for walks and talking. www.schroederlauer.com