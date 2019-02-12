Geri J. Murakowski
MUNSTER, IN - Geri J. Murakowski, age 84, of Munster, passed away Tuesday January 29, 2019. She is survived by her children: David (Courtenay) Murakowski, Laura Tuttle, William Murakowski and Tim Murakowski; sister Carolyn (Len) Rathert; and nieces and nephews. Geri was preceded in death by her husband, William Murakowski and her brother Albert Barloga. Geri graduated from East Chicago Washington High School and Indiana University where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She retired from the East Chicago School System where she was a teacher and librarian.
There will be no visitation and interment will be private. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Share Foundation in Geri's loving memory. HAHN-GROEBER FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, LAFAYETTE is honored to serve Geri's family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuenralhome.com