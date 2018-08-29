SPRING, TX - Geri Kopko Kovel, age 78, of Spring, TX and formerly of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2018. She was born on August 22, 1940 to the late John and Mary Kopko. Geri was a 1958 graduate of Hobart High School, where she was a cheerleader and the homecoming queen. She was valedictorian of the 1962 graduating class in the Purdue School of Pharmacy and graduated with distinction from the university. Geri went on to own and operate her own pharmacy, The Prescription Shoppe in Merrillville. She loved flowers and watching the birds and animals in her back yard. Geri also enjoyed her close group of friends she called the 'Golden Girls'. Above all, she cherished her grandkids and family and was very proud of their accomplishments.
Geri is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Nawrocki, Spring, TX; 2 grandchildren, Taylor Nawrocki, Durham, NC, and Ryan Nawrocki, San Marcos, TX; brother, Robert (Ruth) Kopko, The Villages, FL; sister, Dr. Carol (Edward) Kopko-Dartz, Westville, IN; nephews and niece, Dan, Ann, Ryan (Brooke) Kopko, Aaron (Heather) Dartz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Alzheimer Association.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Geri will be Friday, August 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, with Rev. James Meade officiating. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART, CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., (219) 942-2109