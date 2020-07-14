Gerry A. Groves

Gerry A. Groves

{{featured_button_text}}

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON-IN-LAW, GERRY A. GROVES ON HIS 16TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN - JULY 14.

Time flies by and life goes on, but from our hearts you are never gone. Loving and missing you, Mom and Dad Fezekas

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts