April 24, 1930 - April 25, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Gertrude Kingston of Highland passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after a long illness. Gert was formerly a resident of Hammond before moving to Highland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Francis (Gene) Kingston; her parents, Fred and Velva Hensley; three brothers, Fred, Jerry and Doug; and many in-laws.

Gert is survived by six children, Mike (late Karen), Tom (Linda), Don, Sean (late Tara) Kingston; two daughters, Pam (Tom) Wade, Mary (John) Tomczak; sister, Mary (late Charles) Dooley; 13 special grandchildren: Jason (Krissy), Jeff (Stephanie), Mark (Stephanie) and Chris (Madi) Wade, Jon Kingston, Tom (Amber), Philip, Olivia Kingston, Evan Kingston, Andrew, John, Ryan and Jacob Tomczak; nine loving great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews. Gert also had a group of friends she had been close to for more than 80 years, starting at St. Joseph Elementary and Bishop Noll.

Gert and her family were long time members at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond, then, moving to Highland joined Our Lady of Grace. Gert had a few different occupations through the years, Home Interiors Decorator, crossing guard for Munster police and drove a school bus for the Special Education/Special Needs children for the Hammond School System. She really enjoyed the students. But Mom and Grandma were her favorite titles. She loved going to activities her children and grandchildren participated in. Gert never knew a stranger; once she was at a stop sign and knew the driver of the car next to her. Retirement found Gert and Gene spending winters in Florida. They loved when family would come and visit them. Gert will be missed by the family and friends she left behind. But she was able to live a good, long life.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Our Lady of Grace, with visitation at the church prior to Mass. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gert's name to Share Foundation, 6357 N. 300 E, La Porte, IN 46350. sharefoundation.org