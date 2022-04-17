SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gertrude D. Dambek, age 78, of Schererville, IN passed away on April 10, 2022.

Survived by her loving husband, Gerald; children: Scott Dambek, Gregory (Melissa) Dambek, Jill (Frank) Strug and Joy (Jason) Smith; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and sister, Linda (Larry) Jennings.

Private family funeral service will be held. There will be a visitation for Gertrude on Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (east of Cline Ave.).

She will be laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.