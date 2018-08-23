HAMMOND, IN -
Gertrude 'Gertie' Kozlowski (nee Burski) age 91, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at her residence, with her children by her side. She is survived by one son, Ronald Kozlowski; one daughter, Carolyn (Thomas) Zabrecky; two grandsons, Bryan (Krystle) Zabrecky, and David (Nicole) Zabrecky; three great grandchildren, Aubrey, Isabella, and Bradley; many loving nieces and nephews, and her loving caregiver Janina. Preceded in death by her husband Bruno, parents Joseph and Mary Burski, sister, Theresa Wojdyla-Ferko, and brother, John Burski.
Funeral services Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon and Rev. Vladimir Janeczek concelebrating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gertie was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was also a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish. Gertie attended St. Casimir Grade School, and Hammond Technical High School. She was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors, with services Friday at 2:30 p.m. Gertie was a former member of the St. Casimir Ladies Rosary Society, the St. Casimir Fatima Sodality, St. Theresa Lodge, past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 428, and a member of the F.D.R. Club, and the Hammond Jackson Club.
She enjoyed her early days of employment at Junior Toy, Stanray, and Pepsicola. Gertie loved her Fridays at the beauty shop, spending time with family and friends, family outings, and all the holidays. She was an avid reader, and cookie baker. Gertie will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, and caregiver for her family when in need. She was always sharing her smile and her laughter. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.