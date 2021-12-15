Gertrude Miles
HAMMOND, IN — Gertrude Miles, age 88, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at New Ebenezer Baptist Church 305 E. 68th Place, Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor T. Brian Hill officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Miles family during their time of loss.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.