 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gertrude Miles

Gertrude Miles

Gertrude Miles

HAMMOND, IN — Gertrude Miles, age 88, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at New Ebenezer Baptist Church 305 E. 68th Place, Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor T. Brian Hill officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Miles family during their time of loss.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts